Ishan Kishan has his work cut out for him, returning to domestic cricket

After jeopardising his international career by staying away from domestic cricket for most of this year, it seems better sense has now prevailed on Ishan Kishan.

The wicketkeeper-batter has made himself available for the Buchi Babu tournament, the traditional pre-season red-ball tournament in Chennai, which starts 15 August. Kishan will be leading Jharkhand.

Incidentally, Kishan was not on the initial long list of Jharkhand probables! However, he decided to kickstart the season with this tournament after being counselled by the national selectors. The move could be seen as his first step towards integration into the national set-up after he asked to be released from the national squad during the 2023–24 Test series in South Africa.

As a result, he got the cold shoulder from the Indian team management for the last eight months. Kishan was also removed from the central contracts list for not prioritising domestic cricket.

And now, it will be almost like proving himself all over again, since India is blessed with a problem of plenty in Kishan's preferred slot. There's Rishabh Pant staging a successful comeback in the T20 World Cup. There's Dhruv Jurel making a mark in the Tests against England. There are K.S. Bharat and Sanju Samson, both in favour for the ODIs.

Kishan, who kept the wicket in the last World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in 2023, will do well to focus on the longer version of the game. There are 10 Test matches lined up in the months ahead.