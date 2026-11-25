PT Usha: Legend set to end her IOA rule, but is anyone shedding tears?
Installed with political backing in 2022, her tenure as administrator was a 'mixed bag' at best
PT Usha opts out of IOA presidential race after failing to secure 41 votes in SOM elections
Her four-year tenure marked by governance disputes, political overtones and silence during wrestlers’ protest
Gagan Narang, Virendra Sachdeva and Rajeev Mehta among contenders for IOA president
The exit of PT Usha from the electoral race for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), now confirmed with her decision not to seek re-election as president, has once again highlighted the faultlines in India’s sports governance. While there will be no shortage of sympathy for the legendary athlete not being given another chance to helm the run-in to the 2030 Commonwealth Games or the bid for the 2036 Olympics, it must be said in the same breath that her four-year term was, at best, a mixed bag.
The overriding question, of course, is: shouldn’t the first-ever woman president of the IOA have seen it coming after she failed to secure even 41 votes in the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) election earlier this month? The four elected women SOMs were Anju Bobby George, Saina Nehwal, Rani Rampal and Dola Banerjee — a verdict that saw Usha allege that her defeat was the result of ‘fraud’ and even demand a recount of Anju’s votes.
Her advisers possibly did her more harm than good when the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) nominated her name for the electoral college — a decision accepted by the IOA-appointed electoral officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava despite initial objections from an IHAI faction. It was more a kind of posturing, one felt, for the 62-year-old knew her time was up, as key members of the executive committee (excom) had been up in arms against her for nearly two years, midway through her tenure.
Finally, it was left to Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union sports minister, to mediate between an isolated Usha and members of the excom as the IOA administration was left in limbo. It was no surprise that Kalyan Choubey, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president and a former interim CEO of the IOA, who had been at loggerheads with Usha at one point, proposed the name of London 2012 silver medallist shooter Gagan Narang for president on the final day of nominations.
The lobbying and manoeuvring in high-profile bodies like the IOA or the AIFF (both have their elections scheduled in December) offer no fewer twists and turns than a political election. Usha, then a nominated Rajya Sabha member by the ruling BJP, had a free run in 2022 to take over as IOA president unopposed — and it was no secret that this was at the behest of the powers that be, who wanted eminent sportspersons at the helm of national sports federations.
Speaking to The Tribune soon after losing the SOM elections, Usha said she had agreed to take up the IOA presidency in 2022 only at the insistence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "First, I was nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP, then I was asked to become the IOA president. I took seven days to give my approval and I agreed because I thought the prime minister wanted me to clear up the mess. I have worked solely towards realising his vision for women’s empowerment, fighting for athletes and standing against corruption," she said in an explosive interview.
However, the balance sheet she leaves behind is not exactly encouraging. Usha failed to speak up for the female wrestlers when the likes of Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik took to the streets in 2023 against Brij Bhushan Singh — the then tainted president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), who faced allegations of sexual harassment. It is a no-brainer that Brij Bhushan’s stature as a powerful BJP politician from Uttar Pradesh gave him immunity, and Usha had possibly chosen political correctness over anything else.
As of now, three candidates are in the fray for the top post: Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang, Archery Association of India (AAI) secretary general Virendra Sachdeva and former IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta. However, it all depends on who is the chosen one and how many remain in the race after the deadline for withdrawals on 2 December.
The initial expectation that sportspersons would usher in transparency and professionalism — going by recent experience — seems a distant dream. Still, one lives in hope!