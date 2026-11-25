Her advisers possibly did her more harm than good when the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) nominated her name for the electoral college — a decision accepted by the IOA-appointed electoral officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava despite initial objections from an IHAI faction. It was more a kind of posturing, one felt, for the 62-year-old knew her time was up, as key members of the executive committee (excom) had been up in arms against her for nearly two years, midway through her tenure.

Finally, it was left to Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union sports minister, to mediate between an isolated Usha and members of the excom as the IOA administration was left in limbo. It was no surprise that Kalyan Choubey, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president and a former interim CEO of the IOA, who had been at loggerheads with Usha at one point, proposed the name of London 2012 silver medallist shooter Gagan Narang for president on the final day of nominations.

The lobbying and manoeuvring in high-profile bodies like the IOA or the AIFF (both have their elections scheduled in December) offer no fewer twists and turns than a political election. Usha, then a nominated Rajya Sabha member by the ruling BJP, had a free run in 2022 to take over as IOA president unopposed — and it was no secret that this was at the behest of the powers that be, who wanted eminent sportspersons at the helm of national sports federations.