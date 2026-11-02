Sindhu looks for downtime after winning Hylo Open in Germany

P.V. Sindhu wins Hylo Open after reaching French Open final.

Lakshya Sen beats defending champion Jonatan Christie to claim second Hylo Open title.

Sindhu plans to skip Korea Open and Japan Masters after her two-week run.

It may have been a hit-and-miss year for Indian shuttlers, but P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen redeemed it to some extent with a double triumph at the Hylo Open in Saarbrücken, Germany, on Sunday, 1 November.

Sindhu, the double Olympic medallist who copped a fair amount of flak after returning empty-handed from the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, has been in fine fettle over the past two weeks — reaching the final of the prestigious French Open before clinching the title in Germany.

"It's been a great week where I could execute my plans. Now is the time to go back and relax," a smiling Sindhu told the broadcasters.

The sense of relief was palpable after last week's heartbreak, when the 31-year-old failed to break her jinx against South Korea's world No. 1 An Se-young, going down to her for the 11th consecutive time. Sindhu is currently 12th in the BWF women's rankings.