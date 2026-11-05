SAI tightening purse strings on Sindhu & Co. after Asiad failure?

Sindhu expresses shock over withdrawal of European tour funding.

SAI cites clearance procedures, while BAI faces questions over delayed proposals.

Indian shuttlers deliver notable results despite reported financial constraints.

Is a cold war brewing between P.V. Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and India's elite shuttlers on one side and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on the other? The signs are unmistakable after double Olympic medallist Sindhu expressed shock over the last-minute withdrawal of funding for the players' European swing, reportedly following an administrative tussle.

The development effectively meant that the shuttlers had to compete without the expected financial support across four consecutive tournaments in Finland, Denmark, France and Germany, beginning with the Arctic Open in the first week of October in Vantaa, Finland.

An interview with The Indian Express, in which Sindhu spoke of her 'shock' over the withdrawal, went viral. Meanwhile, sources in SAI indicated that funding was now subject to a rigorous assessment process and could no longer be treated as an entitlement based solely on a player's reputation.

"TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) athletes get funding after many clearances and approvals. If funds are being cut, there will be a logic," sources said.

Interestingly, Sindhu spoke out after she and Lakshya had secured a double Indian triumph at the Hylo Open in Germany last week, a BWF Super 500 tournament.