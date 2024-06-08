Qatar tie: Blue Tigers brace for life without Sunil Chettri in Doha

The aftershocks of Sunil Chettri’s retirement from international football may still keep his legion of fans numb, but the Blue Tigers are in no position to brood over it. Less the 48 hours after his exit, the Indian football team left Kolkata for Doha on the tough assignment of either beating group toppers Qatar on 11 June, or at least drawing with them to keep their chances alive to progress to the third round of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

After India had blown their best chance to progress in the qualifiers with a goalless draw against Kuwait on 6 June in front of a 58,000-plus strong home crowd, India still remained in second spot in Group A with five points, as Afghanistan also held Qatar in a barren game. The Afghans also have five points but trail India on goal-difference, while Kuwait are still at the bottom with four points.

With four winless games on the trot and now with their inspirational captain Chettri gone, the challenge for India will be to keep morale high and draw on some strong performances in the past. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the lanky goalkeeper who had a memorable encounter in holding Qatar to a goalless draw in 2019 in Doha at the 2022 World Cup qualifier, is ready to play the leader’s role.