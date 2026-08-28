Pragg makes history, becomes first Indian to win Grand Chess Tour title

Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa etched his name in Indian chess history on Thursday, becoming the first player from the country to win the prestigious Grand Chess Tour title after a dramatic triumph over American star Fabiano Caruana in the grand finale.

Praggnanandhaa produced a stirring comeback after beginning the day on the back foot against the experienced Caruana. Trailing at the start, the young Indian refused to let the early deficit derail his challenge, gradually clawing his way back into contention with a composed display under immense pressure.

The battle remained finely poised as both players traded blows in a tense finale, but Praggnanandhaa held his nerve when it mattered most. He eventually prevailed 15-13 to seal his maiden Grand Chess Tour crown.