Pragg makes history, becomes first Indian to win Grand Chess Tour title
Praggnanandhaa stages a stirring comeback after starting the day on the back foot against American star Fabiano Caruana
Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa etched his name in Indian chess history on Thursday, becoming the first player from the country to win the prestigious Grand Chess Tour title after a dramatic triumph over American star Fabiano Caruana in the grand finale.
Praggnanandhaa produced a stirring comeback after beginning the day on the back foot against the experienced Caruana. Trailing at the start, the young Indian refused to let the early deficit derail his challenge, gradually clawing his way back into contention with a composed display under immense pressure.
The battle remained finely poised as both players traded blows in a tense finale, but Praggnanandhaa held his nerve when it mattered most. He eventually prevailed 15-13 to seal his maiden Grand Chess Tour crown.
The victory not only marked a landmark moment in Praggnanandhaa's rapidly rising career but also opened a new chapter for Indian chess on one of the sport's most prestigious stages.
For his historic triumph, Praggnanandhaa takes home a USD 200,000 winner's purse, adding another glittering achievement to a career that has already seen him emerge as one of the brightest young talents in world chess.
His victory over Caruana, one of the world's elite grandmasters, was all the more impressive for the way he overturned the momentum of the contest. What began as a day of adversity ended in celebration, as Praggnanandhaa transformed a deficit into a historic title-winning performance.
With PTI inputs