Rani Rampal: Leader of India's Chak De girls ready to turn a new leaf now

The sight of Rani Rampal walking up to the podium at Hockey India’s felicitation in Delhi on Thursday – with Harmanpreet Singh and his men applauding – was really a heartwarming one. Yes, 29 years is no age to call it time on a glorious career but her tryst with injuries, alongwith with her disappointment at being dropped from the national squad last year had made her call a foregone conclusion.

The ‘what now’ question has been answered as well when Rani was appointed as the mentor and coach of Soorma Hockey Club of Punjab and Haryana in the upcoming franchise league of Hockey India later this year. She has already been roped in as the national coach for the sub-junior women’s team – roles that reminds one of the manner P.R. Sreejesh is now being used to groom talents for the future.

In hindsight, the woman of steel fell agonisingly short of what the men’s goalkeeping ace achieved with two back-to-back bronze medal finishes in Tokyo and Paris. Rani’s best moment came in Tokyo when after qualifying for the second time (after Rio) at a gap of nearly 40 years, her girls became the real-life Chak De girls but finished with a fourth place heartbreak.