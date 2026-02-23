Ranji final: Parvez Rasool, first J&K player for India, fancies their chances

‘’Now that they are in the final, entire J&K will be following us and expectations are building. I can tell you that these boys take a lot pride in success in red-ball cricket, as it tests the character. I hope we play Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali finals also,” said Rasool, a two-time winner of BCCI’s Lala Amarnath award for best domestic allrounder.

Asked to break down the journey of the past 15 years and the new found self-belief, Rasool — who played his only ODI against Bangladesh in 2014 (apart from a T20I vs England) — believed it was the culmination of a process and no overnight feat. ‘’The man who taught us self-belief was, of course, sir Bishan Singh Bedi who joined as a mentor back in 2011. It was he who taught us that don’t go and play for participation only — you have the talent to do well,’’ said Rasool. ‘’Then Sunil Joshi came while Irfan Pathan guided us through some tough times.’’

The role of current coach Ajay Sharma, a former India allrounder and stalwart of Delhi cricket, has come in for wholesome praise, but Rasool has been out of the state team for the past two seasons.

Looking beyond the new found enthusiasm in national cricket media, Rasool feels there is still a lot to be done on the infrastructure front for the game in J&K. ‘’See for the past 50 years, we have struggled with only two stadia and lack of training facilities. Now that we have a BCCI president (in Mithun Manhas) who was a stalwart in our cricket and knows our shortcomings inside out, we can hope for things to pick up pace,’’ he said.