Ravi Bishnoi, now world's top T20I bowler, to be a handful for Proteas

It was from one leg spinner to another as Ravi Bishnoi replaced Afghanistan star Rashid Khan as the no. 1 ranked bowler in T20 internationals on Wednesday. The effervescent bowler’s player of the series-winning performance in India's recent 4-1 T20I series win against Australia saw him vault from fifth place in the ICC rankings to the top.

The 23-year-old from Rajasthan, who took nine wickets in five matches in the recent series, deserves kudos for making his mark within a short time despite intense competition preventing him from having a regular place in the playing eleven. Since making his international T20 debut in February 2022, Bishnoi has picked up 34 wickets in 21 matches.

His name will be the first to be pencilled in when Rahul Dravid & Co. plan their eleven for the three-match series against South Africa, starting with the first match in Durban on Sunday. "Ravi Bishnoi has regularly been doing well. The way he came back after his first game and won the player of the series award was great. He’s shown his class and character,’’ said stand-in T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav after the home series win.