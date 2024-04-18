Real versus City: the biggest rivalry booming in club football now?

The morning after, the Real Madrid and Manchester City fans must have woken up with hugely contrasting emotions. For Real, it was a redemption after their 4-0 rout in the UEFA Champions League semi-final last year though not with the flourish they would have liked, while City will have to wait for another opportunity to emulate the Los Blancos’ feat of multiple back-to-back European crowns.

Yet, one thing is quite clear after their epic quarter final clash which ended 1-1 before being decided on a shootout last night – the face-off between these two teams has become the biggest rivalry in European football. Be it the class, intensity or the scale of expectations among the fans of the game globally, it has now left the El Clasico of Spanish football or the Manchester Derby far behind.

The match-up has not quite happened overnight. Ever since City established themselves among English football’s elite since Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE began to transform the club in 2008 after his takeover, the ultimate goal for the team with Etihad branding on their shirts had been to win the battle of Europe. After quite a few so-year-yet-so-far cases, the Premier League champions finally kept their date with the crown last year.

No patch really on the Real, the football aristocrats from Spain who have won it a record 14 times, but the frequent high voltage clashes between these two in recent times has created the template for a old versus new contest. The past five years have seen them being drawn four times over two-legged knockout ties, and the clashes have lived up to it’s billing.