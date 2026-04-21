Red-faced India promises to clean the system of doping abuse in athletics

The athletics community of India has been left redfaced with the classification by anti-doping watchdog of World Athletics' as India being an ‘extremely high risk’ category for substance abuse. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has changed the grading of Athletics Federation of India from ‘B’ to ‘A’— raising a chatter whether it will interfere with the country’s Olympics 2036 ambitions.

‘’The AIU move has nothing to do with India’s bid for Olympics or hosting of Commonwealth Games,’’ claimed Adille Sumariwala, a former long serving AFI president and one of the vice presidents of World Athletics. Speaking to National Herald, the Olympian and former sprint ace said they would not be in denial about the global body’s action and felt it gives them an opportunity to "clean up the system".

The AIU statement says: “This decision, recently taken by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) Board, relates to the consistently extremely high risk of doping in India which has ranked in the top two for the most Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) in athletics between 2022 and 2025. In 2022, India recorded 48 ADRVs (ranked 2nd); in 2023, 63 (ranked 2nd); in 2024, 71 (ranked 1st) and for 2025, India has recorded 30 ADRVs so far (ranked 1st) (note: there will be a substantial time lag in reporting the final ADRV numbers).”