Reprimanded for wearing black armband made no sense to me: Usman Khawaja

Australia batter Usman Khawaja, bewildered by the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to charge him for wearing a black armband during the Perth Test against Pakistan, has stated the "decision made no sense".

Khawaja wore a black armband during Australia's 360-run victory in Perth, defying the ICC's move to ban his premeditated shoe protest.

The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of a personal bereavement, as Khawaja passionately defended his right to express his beliefs on the conflict in Gaza. The 37-year-old cricketer, known for his elegant left-handed strokes, had been charged by the ICC for breaching guidelines related to clothing and equipment regulations.

Khawaja explained the motivation behind his actions, highlighting the humanitarian crisis that deeply affected him. He spoke about scrolling through his Instagram feed and witnessing the tragic fate of innocent children in the conflict zone, a sight that struck a chord and fueled his determination to speak out.