Pant steps down as LSG captain. Could Hardik be next in line?

Rishabh Pant has stepped down as captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with the franchise confirming on Friday that it accepted his request to relinquish the role with immediate effect after another disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Pant’s exit comes after LSG endured a poor IPL 2026 campaign, finishing at the bottom of the points table and missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year. The wicketkeeper-batter, signed ahead of the 2025 season for a record Rs 27 crore fee, had been expected to lead Lucknow into title contention but instead oversaw two underwhelming seasons.

In a statement posted on X, LSG said Pant himself had approached the franchise seeking relief from captaincy responsibilities. “Rishabh approached the franchise with this request, and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective — rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards,” the franchise said.

The move marks one of the first major leadership changes following IPL 2026 and could be followed by others across the league.

Questions over captaincy have also surfaced at Mumbai Indians after another turbulent season under Hardik Pandya. Reports have suggested the five-time champions may be reassessing their leadership structure after crashing out of playoff contention. Hardik, who led Gujarat Titans to a title before returning to Mumbai in a high-profile move, has overseen a mixed tenure marked by a last-place finish in 2024, a playoff appearance in 2025 and another disappointing campaign this year.