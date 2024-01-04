Rohit Sharma slams 'double standards' of ICC match referees in rating pitches

India captain Rohit Sharma has urged International Cricket Council (ICC) match referees to take a more “neutral” approach on rating pitches outside the Indian sub-continent after leading his team to victory against South Africa in the shortest ever Test match on a bouncy Newlands track.

India beat South Africa by seven wickets in a match that lasted only 106.2 overs, beating a 92-year-record when Australia took a total of just over 109 overs to beat the Proteas at the MCG back in 1932.

Carrying a bright red inflammation on his right bicep after being hit by a mean bouncer, the Indian captain said he is all for spicy tracks overseas but only if people don’t take a hypocritical approach when the pitch starts offering turn from the first hour on day one.

“We all saw what happened in this test and how the pitch played. I honestly don’t mind playing on pitches like these. As long as everyone keeps their mouth shut when they come to India. Yes, it is dangerous, it is challenging. When they come to India, it’s challenging as well,” was Rohit’s reply to a PTI query.