SAI warns air weapons shooters of strict action after marksman loses thumb at private range

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has warned shooters training at the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) and those under the come-and-play scheme at the Karni Singh ranges in Delhi to not use air cylinders more than 10 years old, failing which strict action could be taken against them.

A national-level shooter partially lost his left thumb when the 10 m air pistol cylinder he was filling with compressed air exploded at a private range in Greenfield, Faridabad on 2 December.

Pushpender Kumar, a corporal with the Indian Air Force, was training at the shooting range for the national championships when he suffered severe damage to his left thumb, which required immediate hospitalisation.

A national coach had told PTI on condition of anonymity on 4 December that the incident happened while Pushpender was filling compressed air into the pistol cylinder from the main cylinder.