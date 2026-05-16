Sangram Singh, India’s first MMA fighter, closes in on Asian stage
Upcoming fight is against Pakistan’s Abid Ali at the Malaysia Strike MMA championship on 19 July to whip up hype among martial arts fans
For the average sports fan in India, the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is still a somewhat remote concept borrowed from the West. Sangram Singh – India’s first ever MMA fighter may be 42 – but is planning to change the landscape soon despite taking up the sport barely two years back.
Come 19 July, Sangram is set to create history by becoming the first Indian fighter to compete for the prestigeous Asia Championship title when he takes on Pakistani MMA fighter Abid Ali at the Malaysia Strike MMA championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will be his fourth professional MMA bout with Sangram boasting of an all-win record in three previous fights, the last one coming against French fighter Florian Caudier in just one minute and 45 seconds.
“Whenever India and Pakistan compete, emotions are naturally high because fans from both countries always want their side to win. There is pressure but there is also excitement. This is a huge challenge for me and I am preparing with complete focus,” Sangram said on announcement of the bout.
A former Commonwealth Games heavyweight wrestling champion, Sangram began his MMA journey in 2024 against another Pakistan fighter Ali Raza Nasir at the GAMMA International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia. He then defeated Tunisian fighter Hakim Trabelsi in the Netherlands before the fight could reach the second round last November, before flooring the French fighter in Buenos Aires last month.
Speaking to National Herald on the eve of the announcement of the July fight, Sangram acknowledged that sustaining a career in the sport remains extremely difficult. Securing fights regularly involves major sponsorship support, extensive training costs and international travel logistics.
‘’I had been fortunate to get two fights in six months. Looking ahead, my focus is on consistency and smart fights. I am not in a hurry but I am clear that I want to grow step by step. I want to fight on bigger platforms and test myself with strong opponents. Along with that, staying fit and avoiding injuries is also important,’’ Sangram said.
The bigger platform has arrived soon enough and Amitesh Shah, Founder and CEO of Legaxy – which manages Sangram – is excited.
“This fight is not just important for Sangram Singh but also for the growth of Indian MMA on the global stage” said Shah. “Competing for an Malaysia Strike MMA Championship title reflects how Indian athletes are now making their mark internationally across combat sports,” he added.
For the uninitiated, MMA is a sport which combines elements of wrestling, boxing, taekwondo and jiu jitsu inside a cage, creating an intense spectacle that often attracts criticism for its violence. The Ultimate Fighting Championship, better known as UFC, remains the biggest global platform in the sport under promoter Dana White and has even drawn vocal support from US President Donald Trump.
However, Sangram believes the larger MMA ecosystem extends far beyond the glamour of UFC events. “The UFC is the highest bracket of MMA but it does not really produce fighters. They showcase the top fighters and monetise the sport through pay per view and television, but MMA itself builds fighters from the grassroots,” he said.
Beyond personal success, Sangram’s larger ambition lies in helping MMA grow across India, particularly in smaller cities. Sangram believes India’s smaller towns are filled with untapped combat sports talent that often goes unnoticed because of limited infrastructure and exposure.
“Talent exists in small cities but they just need the right opportunities. There is a lot of potential in small towns across India but many athletes do not get the exposure or platform they deserve. I believe that with proper support, they can achieve great things,” said Sangram, who and his actor wife Payel Rohatgi had been a regular feature in TV reality shows like the Big Boss.
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