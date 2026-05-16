Sangram Singh, India’s first MMA fighter, closes in on Asian stage

A former Commonwealth Games heavyweight wrestling champion, Sangram began his MMA journey in 2024 against another Pakistan fighter Ali Raza Nasir at the GAMMA International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia. He then defeated Tunisian fighter Hakim Trabelsi in the Netherlands before the fight could reach the second round last November, before flooring the French fighter in Buenos Aires last month.

Speaking to National Herald on the eve of the announcement of the July fight, Sangram acknowledged that sustaining a career in the sport remains extremely difficult. Securing fights regularly involves major sponsorship support, extensive training costs and international travel logistics.

‘’I had been fortunate to get two fights in six months. Looking ahead, my focus is on consistency and smart fights. I am not in a hurry but I am clear that I want to grow step by step. I want to fight on bigger platforms and test myself with strong opponents. Along with that, staying fit and avoiding injuries is also important,’’ Sangram said.

The bigger platform has arrived soon enough and Amitesh Shah, Founder and CEO of Legaxy – which manages Sangram – is excited.

“This fight is not just important for Sangram Singh but also for the growth of Indian MMA on the global stage” said Shah. “Competing for an Malaysia Strike MMA Championship title reflects how Indian athletes are now making their mark internationally across combat sports,” he added.

For the uninitiated, MMA is a sport which combines elements of wrestling, boxing, taekwondo and jiu jitsu inside a cage, creating an intense spectacle that often attracts criticism for its violence. The Ultimate Fighting Championship, better known as UFC, remains the biggest global platform in the sport under promoter Dana White and has even drawn vocal support from US President Donald Trump.