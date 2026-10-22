T20I series: Samson proves critics wrong as India set early marker

Sanju Samson’s 67 off 33 balls powers India’s record chase of 226 and a 1-0 series lead.

Naman Dhir’s unbeaten 42 off 19 balls seals victory with two deliveries to spare after a middle-order collapse.

Glenn Phillips contributes unbeaten 82 for New Zealand's 225/4 in Christchurch.

Call him enigmatic or inconsistent by turns, but Sanju Samson once again silenced his doubters with a breathtaking 67 off 33 balls, which helped India set the tone in a demanding T20I series against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday, 22 October. Not only did it help the new-look Men in Blue, the back-to-back T20 World Cup winners, take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, but the record chase may also help them fend off a few early demons.

A target of 226 at Hagley Oval was by no means an easy task, but the seasoned Samson and Abhishek Sharma took the bull by the horns. When Abhishek fell in the final over of the powerplay, India had raced to 93, while both Kiwi quicks Matt Henry and Adam Milne were leaking runs at an alarming rate.

"Matches can be finished in the first half," a nonchalant Samson said as India improved on their previous best successful T20I chase of 211 against Sri Lanka in 2009. "I think six overs, 90-odd runs, great start today," said the player of the match.