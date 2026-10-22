T20I series: Samson proves critics wrong as India set early marker
Naman Dhir proves he can be spin bowling equivalent of Hardik Pandya with late blitz
Sanju Samson’s 67 off 33 balls powers India’s record chase of 226 and a 1-0 series lead.
Naman Dhir’s unbeaten 42 off 19 balls seals victory with two deliveries to spare after a middle-order collapse.
Glenn Phillips contributes unbeaten 82 for New Zealand's 225/4 in Christchurch.
Call him enigmatic or inconsistent by turns, but Sanju Samson once again silenced his doubters with a breathtaking 67 off 33 balls, which helped India set the tone in a demanding T20I series against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday, 22 October. Not only did it help the new-look Men in Blue, the back-to-back T20 World Cup winners, take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, but the record chase may also help them fend off a few early demons.
A target of 226 at Hagley Oval was by no means an easy task, but the seasoned Samson and Abhishek Sharma took the bull by the horns. When Abhishek fell in the final over of the powerplay, India had raced to 93, while both Kiwi quicks Matt Henry and Adam Milne were leaking runs at an alarming rate.
"Matches can be finished in the first half," a nonchalant Samson said as India improved on their previous best successful T20I chase of 211 against Sri Lanka in 2009. "I think six overs, 90-odd runs, great start today," said the player of the match.
Samson’s onslaught was a reminder of the form he had showcased during India’s victorious campaign in the last T20 World Cup in February-March. His stamp of authority against a world-class attack and in overseas conditions showed why he had to be backed in tougher assignments ahead of prodigious youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose time will surely come in the days ahead.
The wicketkeeper-batter reached his half-century in just 23 deliveries, putting New Zealand under pressure right from the start, while his innings was studded with eight fours and four sixes. The job would, however, have been incomplete if the tall Naman Dhir had not come to the party with an unbeaten 42 off 19 deliveries.
Despite the fiery start required to take on such a total, India suffered a middle-order collapse as New Zealand fought their way back into the contest. Vice-captain Tilak Varma managed just six, while the in-form Ishan Kishan fell for one. Captain Shreyas Iyer steadied India with a valuable 42 off 28 deliveries, while Axar Patel contributed 24 off 14 balls.
However, the hosts continued to pick up wickets, leaving India needing a strong finish — which is what Naman provided. The bearded youngster, who had been picked on the strength of his growing stature with Mumbai Indians in the IPL, is bound to fuel speculation about whether he could become a spin-bowling equivalent of Hardik Pandya, as the star all-rounder’s return remains uncertain. He smashed five fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 42 as his late assault took India home with two balls to spare.
Earlier, New Zealand posted an imposing 225 for four after India elected to field. Senior pro Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen, both extremely familiar with Indian bowlers, led the charge — the former with an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, while Allen contributed 45 off 24 deliveries.
The two teams will meet again in Christchurch for the second T20I on Saturday.