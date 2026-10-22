Sheetal-Toman pair strikes gold; Swati creates history with India’s first W1 medal

Sheetal and Toman entered the final as top seeds after breaking the world record in qualification by two points. They maintained their momentum against Indonesia, taking a narrow 38-37 lead in the opening end before extending their advantage to 77-73 in the second.

The Indian pair dropped just one point in the second end, putting pressure on their opponents. Indonesia fought back in the third end to reduce the deficit by one point, but India retained a three-point cushion heading into the final stage.

Both teams scored 38 points in the final end. However, the Indian duo’s earlier advantage proved decisive, allowing them to seal the gold medal with a 151-148 victory.

The final followed a tense semifinal encounter against Chinese Taipei, where India narrowly prevailed 142-141.

Toman’s final arrow in the semifinal missed the scoring zone and registered zero, giving the Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Yun-Hsien and Yang Jyun-Kai an opportunity to take control. Despite the setback, Sheetal’s exceptional accuracy helped India hold on to its advantage and advance to the final.

Born without arms, Sheetal uses her feet and legs to position the compound bow and relies on her shoulder and jaw to draw and release the bowstring. Her precision was particularly important in the semifinal, where she dropped only three points across eight arrows, keeping India in contention despite Toman’s costly miss.

Toman’s gold medal adds another chapter to a remarkable sporting journey shaped by resilience and determination.

The 31-year-old is a serving Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable and former CoBRA commando from Nawagaon village in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district. He lost his left leg in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a joint anti-Maoist search operation in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district in February 2022.

Critically injured in the explosion caused by a device planted by Maoist insurgents, Toman underwent amputation before beginning a new chapter in his life through para archery.

He steadily rose through the ranks, becoming a world champion in 2025 and reaching the top of the world rankings in the men’s compound category.

His partnership with Sheetal, who is also the world No. 1 in her individual category, proved decisive as India secured its first archery gold of the Games.