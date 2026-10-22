Sheetal Devi: Toast of India camp with Hangzhou encore of three medals

Sheetal Devi wins two golds and a silver, matching her three-medal haul from Hangzhou.

Her qualifying score of 704 matches the world record and sets new Asian and Asian Para Games records.

India collect 26 medals, including seven golds, to take their overall tally to 88 and fourth place in the standings.

It may have been India’s best-ever day at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday, 22 October, but world champion para archer Sheetal Devi stole the limelight by emulating her three-medal haul at Hangzhou three years ago, with two golds and a silver.

For the 19-year-old armless archer from the Kashmir Valley, who has attracted considerable attention ever since breaking onto the scene a few years ago, managing expectations comes almost naturally. In the women’s compound individual final on Thursday, Sheetal was trailing 55-59 early on against Singapore’s Alim Nur Syahidah, but remained unfazed and shot back-to-back perfect ends of 30 to secure the gold with a 142-139 win.

Earlier in the day, she joined forces with fellow archer Toman Kumar to secure India’s first archery gold of the Games by defeating Indonesia’s Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang in a tense final. Sheetal won her third medal of the Games by claiming silver alongside teammate Payal Nag in the women’s compound doubles.