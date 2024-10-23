Shooting to have its own franchise league in India from next year

It’s now time for shooting, which accounted for half of India’s six medals at the Paris Olympics, to host its first-ever franchise league, to be called Shooting League of India (SLI). A proposal mooted by National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayana Singh Deo has received the nod from their governing body.

A window for the league is being chalked out as it will need a go ahead from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), the sport’s global authority, and the first edition likely to be held in March next year.

Speaking on the development, Singh Deo said in a press release: “Shooting, particularly after the performance in the recent Paris Olympics has received a huge fillip in its popularity and we thought that this was the right moment to launch a league. We have seen how well organised franchise leagues have not only helped in popularising the sport even further, but most importantly have brought in new audience and revenue for them and their athletes. We owe it to our athletes to make the sport self-sustainable.”