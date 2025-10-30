Shreyas Iyer: How tryst with injuries provided the nasty twists in his career

It’s been a relief for cricket fans to hear from Shreyas Iyer himself for the first time six days after that freak injury on 25 October in Sydney, which suggests that the worst may be over. After a spate of varied media reports on the degree of seriousness of the injury, including a fake photo of the cricketer recuperating from an earlier shoulder surgery, he posted on social media on Thursday.

“I’m currently in recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I’m deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I’ve received - it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts,’’ he said. The conversation may have already begun on how long the middle order batter will be out of action, but what’s of immediate priority is that the strong-willed cricketer should regain full fitness first.

A recovery timeline has been set around two months for now, which means that the new ODI vice-captain is set to miss the upcoming three-match series against South Africa in November-December. It’s also uncertain if he would be available for next year’s bilateral ODI series against New Zealand in January but looking at the bigger picture, one cannot help but wonder about the 30-year-old’s prolonged tryst with injuries and how he battled past them.

From a reliable middle order batter who once looked the heir apparent for white-ball captaincy to Virat Kohli, not to speak of being a successor to Ajinkya Rahane as no. 5 in Tests, the road ahead for Shreyas has always been a chequered one. A troubled back, possible a legacy of the pain which first cropped up during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home, saw him excusing himself from red-ball assignments for six months only recently.