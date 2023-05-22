Shubman Gill, sister Shahneel abused on social media after GT knock RCB Out of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill and his sister Shahneel were subjected to social media abuse after his unbeaten century propelled his team to victory which also resulted in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) elimination from the IPL 2023.

Gill's magnificent 104 off 52 not out trumped Virat Kohli's unbeaten 101 as GT won by 6 wickets to knock RCB out of the tournament on Sunday.

After RCB's loss, a group of fans resorted to abusive behaviour towards Gill on social media. Even his sister Shahneel also faced targeted harassment from certain fans, particularly regarding her Instagram post following the match.

"What a wholesome day," Gill's sister Shahneel wrote on Insta while sharing a few pictures from the match.