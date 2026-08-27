Sonal Dinusha: A throwback to Lankan old school holds fort in Colombo

Indian fans may feel somewhat hard done by at their bowlers not being able to breach the Sri Lankan defence, but nothing can take away from the way young Sonal Dinusha stood up against them. When did you last hear of a batter scoring three centuries in a two-Test series, not to speak of raking up 50-plus innings in all four innings he batted in?

A look at the sequence of his scores — 100, 84, 103 and 133 not out — sums up his dominance, but only just. If he has lost out on the Player of the Series award to Devdutt Padikkal (two centuries), it could have been largely due to India winning the series 1-0, though their inability to force a clean sweep has now made their route to the World Test Championship 2025-27 final tougher.

There could be serious questions about whether India’s decision to make the hosts follow on after scoring 503/9 came from a degree of overconfidence. Captain Shubman Gill later said it wasn’t but then, it’s now clear that they didn’t bargain for a young Lanka batting line-up holding the Indian spin trio at bay for a total of 154 overs on a fourth- and fifth-day wicket.