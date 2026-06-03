Sourav Ganguly’s security downgrade: will winds of change hit CAB too?

Will the change of regime in Bengal cast its shadow on the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), the most high-profile sporting body in the state? Tongues have started wagging with the news that the Z category security ring around Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and now in his second innings as CAB president, has been downgraded to Y with immediate effect.

It was back in 2023 that the Trinamool Congress government had upgraded Dada's security profile to the stature of a VVIP — which entailed a bigger police deployment for his movements as well as at his residence at Behala's Biren Roy Road (East). Sources conversant with the development confirmed that the state's new BJP-led government had arrived at the decision after stock taking at an administrative meeting because of no 'real threat perception’ for the cricket icon.

The decision looks like a routine one upfront, but the catch is Ganguly’s well-known proximity to previous chief minister Mamata Banerjee — whom he accompanied on a business trip to Spain two years ago. Ganguly, whose presence is heavily sought after in Kolkata's elite social gatherings, had been named the state’s brand ambassador a few years ago, and was a regular speaker at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

CAB head honchos have, over the years, always maintained a close proximity with the corridors of power for the smooth execution of marquee matches, and Ganguly was no exception, often terming his proximity with the previous CM as a "personal equation" untouched by any latent political ambitions. However, it hasn’t exactly been a secret that the BJP had unsuccessfully wooed Ganguly to join its bandwagon ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, which it lost heavily.