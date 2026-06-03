Sourav Ganguly’s security downgrade: will winds of change hit CAB too?
All eyes on the former India captain, known for his proximity to Mamata Banerjee in recent years
Will the change of regime in Bengal cast its shadow on the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), the most high-profile sporting body in the state? Tongues have started wagging with the news that the Z category security ring around Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and now in his second innings as CAB president, has been downgraded to Y with immediate effect.
It was back in 2023 that the Trinamool Congress government had upgraded Dada's security profile to the stature of a VVIP — which entailed a bigger police deployment for his movements as well as at his residence at Behala's Biren Roy Road (East). Sources conversant with the development confirmed that the state's new BJP-led government had arrived at the decision after stock taking at an administrative meeting because of no 'real threat perception’ for the cricket icon.
The decision looks like a routine one upfront, but the catch is Ganguly’s well-known proximity to previous chief minister Mamata Banerjee — whom he accompanied on a business trip to Spain two years ago. Ganguly, whose presence is heavily sought after in Kolkata's elite social gatherings, had been named the state’s brand ambassador a few years ago, and was a regular speaker at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).
CAB head honchos have, over the years, always maintained a close proximity with the corridors of power for the smooth execution of marquee matches, and Ganguly was no exception, often terming his proximity with the previous CM as a "personal equation" untouched by any latent political ambitions. However, it hasn’t exactly been a secret that the BJP had unsuccessfully wooed Ganguly to join its bandwagon ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, which it lost heavily.
There have been several examples of former international cricketers taking up key roles in state administrations. Venkatesh Prasad, for instance, a former teammate of Ganguly's, is now president of the high-profile Karnataka State Cricket Association. However, Ganguly is not just another former international, and the state’s cricket circles are keeping a close watch on his moves in keeping with the dramatically changed political landscape.
The CAB annual general meeting scheduled later this year could test the charismatic former captain's diplomatic skills but a lot can happen between now and then. Ganguly has been playing his cards right in the past month, during which he invited Dilip Ghosh — a senior BJP minister and cricket buff — to watch an IPL game and felicitated him on his new responsibility.
With the IPL season now over, the CAB is bracing for the third edition of its own Bengal T20 League which starts on Friday, 5 June but has been beset with teething troubles. Among the discordant notes is Sourashis Lahiri, former Bengal spinning allrounder and a successful coach at the age-group level, who pulled no punches in accusing CAB selectors and top brass of favouritism in the selection of coaches and players.
Speaking to National Herald over phone, Lahiri said: ‘’I stick to my position that despite delivering results and getting enough recognition to work with the BCCI’s next generation of coaches at the Centre of Excellence, my candidature as Under-19 Bengal coach was rejected. I would like to know what else I need to do to qualify for the job.’’
There is surely a lot on the plate for the man who knows Eden Gardens like the back of his hand. The pitch may be holding up a bit for now and it remains to be seen how Ganguly negotiates the turn and bounce.