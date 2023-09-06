Spanish football fires FIFA World Cup-winning women's coach Jorge Vilda

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Tuesday, 5 September, fired women's national team coach Jorge Vilda, just over two weeks after his team won the Women's World Cup.

Vilda's departure comes after FIFA and later the RFEF suspended federation president Luis Rubiales over his forcibly kissing forward player Jenni Hermoso during the celebration immediately following Spain's victory in the final.

The scandal that surrounded Rubiales' behaviour triggered a national and worldwide debate over women's rights and men's sexist behaviour.

Soon after, RFEF appointed the first ever woman to the role, naming Montse Tome, assistant coach since 2018, to the top job with the women's national team.