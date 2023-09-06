How Spain's World Cup win and Rubiales' kiss could reshape football

Two weeks on from Spain's triumph over England in the women's World Cup, young players training in the fading heat of a late Friday afternoon at CCF Olympia Las Rozas — a team located just north-west of Madrid — are evidently still basking in the afterglow.

"It means a lot for us as football players, because now the world puts us on the map," 23-year-old midfielder Lucia Fernandez told DW. "It's very important for us and for the little girls coming through, because now they have a reference, which is something that we didn't have in our time."

Moreover, as her teammate 18-year-old Marta Buendia explained to DW during warm-ups, something about this World Cup just felt different. "There was much more support around," Buendia said. "Usually only the Americans watch (women's) football."