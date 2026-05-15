Sreejesh’s exit as junior India coach stokes the Indian-or-foreigner debate

The unceremonious exit of Olympic hero P.R. Sreejesh as India’s junior men’s hockey coach has reignited debate over foreign vs Indian coaches, despite a strong performance graph under his tenure over the past one and a half years.

Taking to his X-handle, the 38-year-old veteran of four Olympics hit back with a stinging post: “I have heard about coaches getting fired after bad performances. But this is the first time I am experiencing being removed to make way for a foreign coach.” Hockey India, on the other hand, maintains that Sreejesh was not ‘sacked’ but his contract ended in December 2025 and the current senior men’s team coach Craig Fulton had reportedly asked for a foreign counterpart in the Under-21 team as part of a strategic decision.

Frenchman Frederic Soyez, a former international with more than three decades of international coaching experience, has been named as the replacement for Sreejesh. The later, hoisted in the role of junior national coach soon after he retired as a player after Paris 2024, was at the helm when the team had five podium finishes in as many tournaments – the peak of them being a bronze at the Junior World Cup in Chennai last December. The most notable of other finishes were a gold medal at the 2024 Jr Asia Cup.