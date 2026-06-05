Tri-series: Vaibhav’s adaptability to be tested in 50-over format in Sri Lanka

The India A squad which landed in Colombo on Friday, 5 June for a List A (50-over) tri-series with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan is not short on star power, with the likes of T20 World Cup winner Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad and the promising Priyansh Arya. But all the buzz is centred around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who will share the dressing room of a senior India outfit for the first time.

‘’Here comes trouble,’’ posted well-known Sri Lankan cricket writer Rex Clementine on Facebook, dropping a hint about his expectations of the 15-year-old, who held the cricketing fraternity in thrall while emerging as the highest scorer of IPL 2026. All five matches of the tri-series will be played in Dambulla in a round robin format, with the top two finishers meeting in the final on 21 June.

It could well be a test of Vaibhav’s adaptability in the longer white-ball format on the slow Lankan surface, with both the hosts and Afghanistan promising decent spin attacks. Meanwhile, a bigger break could be round the corner for the wunderkind as he is heavily tipped to be on the flight to the UK in July with the senior India team for T20Is against Ireland and England in testing conditions.