SRK on team India: "A matter of honour, they showed great spirit and tenacity"

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has penned an emotional note for team India after they were beaten by Australia in the World Cup final match. He thanked the men in blue for doing the country proud.

On Sunday, Australia beat host India by six wickets in the final match in Ahmedabad adding to their World Cup trophies won in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Australia won their sixth ODI World Cup title in stunning fashion as Travis Head powered home the team with a fierce century. Chasing 241 to win, the Aussies won with seven overs to spare. India batted first and were bowled out for 240.

Taking to X, SRK wrote: “The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity.”