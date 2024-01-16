Sumit Nagal stuns world no. 27 to enter Australian Open round 2 for first time

Indian tennis ace Sumit Nagal stunned world number 27 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in straight sets to enter the second round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career today, 16 January.

The 26-year-old Nagal, who made it to the main draw through the qualifiers, beat 31st seed Bublik 6–4 6–2 7–6 (7–5) in a gruelling match that lasted 2 hours and 38 minutes.

Nagal's win was the first time in 35 years that an Indian has beaten a seeded player in a Grand Slam.

The last time it happened was back in 1989, when Ramesh Krishnan won over Mats Wilander, then world no. 1 and defending champion at the Australian Open.

The win also ensured Nagal's first ever progression to the second round of the season's first Grand Slam. In 2021, he had lost 2–6, 5–7, 3–6 to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in the opening round.

The world no. 137 Nagal will now be playing in the second round of a Grand Slam for only the second time in his career. In the 2020 US Open, he had lost to second seed and eventual champion Dominic Thiem 6–3, 6–3, 6–2 in the second round.