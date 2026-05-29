SC clears Vinesh Phogat for Asian Games trials, refuses to halt Delhi HC order

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials scheduled for 30 and 31 May for the Asian Games 2026, refusing to interfere with a Delhi High Court order that had permitted her inclusion.

A bench of justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe passed the interim order while hearing a plea filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which had challenged the high court’s decision allowing Phogat to compete in the trials.

Observing that expectations had already been raised following the high court ruling, the bench said it would not be appropriate to disrupt the process at this stage.