SC clears Vinesh Phogat for Asian Games trials, refuses to halt Delhi HC order
Apex court notes that selection process is already underway and says any intervention could cause disruption and prejudice
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials scheduled for 30 and 31 May for the Asian Games 2026, refusing to interfere with a Delhi High Court order that had permitted her inclusion.
A bench of justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe passed the interim order while hearing a plea filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which had challenged the high court’s decision allowing Phogat to compete in the trials.
Observing that expectations had already been raised following the high court ruling, the bench said it would not be appropriate to disrupt the process at this stage.
“Today at this stage, the high court having passed the order, the hope and expectations have risen. To tell her to go back home and we can’t do anything, will not be proper. We are very bold in telling you this,” the court told counsel for the WFI.
The apex court noted that since the selection process was already underway, any sudden intervention could cause unnecessary disruption and prejudice.
The matter will now be taken up for further hearing next week.
The dispute centres around Phogat’s participation in the selection trials, with the WFI seeking to overturn the Delhi High Court’s order that enabled her entry into the selection process for the upcoming continental event.
With the Supreme Court declining to stay the High Court order for now, Phogat remains eligible to compete in the crucial trials that will determine India’s wrestling squad for the Asian Games 2026.
With PTI inputs