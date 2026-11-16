No crowd, canteen lunch — SKY hits comeback trail in surreal settings

Suryakumar Yadav smashes back-to-back fifties for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The former India captain says his hunger to return to the national team is back after months away from cricket.

Explosive knocks against Hyderabad and Gujarat mark his return to form as he begins his comeback bid.

Tucked away on the eastern fringes of Kolkata, the rather desolate Jadavpur University campus ground in Salt Lake is hardly the venue one would associate with Suryakumar Yadav's comeback bid. But destiny had other plans for SKY, as he is popularly known. The T20 World Cup-winning captain made it clear that he meant business during Mumbai's Kolkata leg of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"Surya bhai is making batting look like a video game," marvelled Mumbai teammate Sarfaraz Khan as the former world no. 1 T20 batter toyed with a competent Gujarat attack to register consecutive half-centuries in his first two matches of the tournament.

On the afternoon of Sunday, 15 November, it was as though he had never been away from the game. Suryakumar blazed his way to 82 off just 29 deliveries, striking at 282.76, with nine fours and seven sixes. This followed his 60 off 21 balls against Hyderabad on Saturday, at an equally staggering strike rate of 285.71.

His innings against Gujarat arguably looked even more effortless than the first. He unfurled delightful lofted drives in front of the wicket alongside his trademark slog sweeps behind it. Coming in at no. 4 after two quick wickets, Suryakumar took charge in the company of wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore, stitching together an 86-run partnership in next to no time. His assault ended when leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi bowled him round his legs.