No crowd, canteen lunch — SKY hits comeback trail in surreal settings
A T20 World Cup winning captain only seven months back, he looks in ominous form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Kolkata
Suryakumar Yadav smashes back-to-back fifties for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
The former India captain says his hunger to return to the national team is back after months away from cricket.
Explosive knocks against Hyderabad and Gujarat mark his return to form as he begins his comeback bid.
Tucked away on the eastern fringes of Kolkata, the rather desolate Jadavpur University campus ground in Salt Lake is hardly the venue one would associate with Suryakumar Yadav's comeback bid. But destiny had other plans for SKY, as he is popularly known. The T20 World Cup-winning captain made it clear that he meant business during Mumbai's Kolkata leg of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
"Surya bhai is making batting look like a video game," marvelled Mumbai teammate Sarfaraz Khan as the former world no. 1 T20 batter toyed with a competent Gujarat attack to register consecutive half-centuries in his first two matches of the tournament.
On the afternoon of Sunday, 15 November, it was as though he had never been away from the game. Suryakumar blazed his way to 82 off just 29 deliveries, striking at 282.76, with nine fours and seven sixes. This followed his 60 off 21 balls against Hyderabad on Saturday, at an equally staggering strike rate of 285.71.
His innings against Gujarat arguably looked even more effortless than the first. He unfurled delightful lofted drives in front of the wicket alongside his trademark slog sweeps behind it. Coming in at no. 4 after two quick wickets, Suryakumar took charge in the company of wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore, stitching together an 86-run partnership in next to no time. His assault ended when leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi bowled him round his legs.
It has been a tumultuous year for a man who rarely lets the smile leave his face, even in the most trying circumstances. But the manner in which he lost both the national captaincy and his place in the team must have hurt. Barely eight months ago, on the night of 8 March at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar was on top of the world, becoming the first captain of a host nation to lift the T20 World Cup trophy. India had secured back-to-back titles.
There is little doubt that his batting returns as captain were underwhelming. He managed 242 runs in nine matches, although his 84 in the opening game helped India avoid embarrassment against the United States. He failed in both the semi-final and the final, and his lack of runs had become a legitimate concern.
But Suryakumar may not have anticipated the double blow that followed. Sitting alongside coach Gautam Gambhir at a packed media conference after the final, he spoke of making the Los Angeles Olympics his next long-term target. His subsequent exit from the national set-up was far from an easy one to digest.
By his own admission, he stayed away from all forms of cricket for the next two to three months, using the time to reflect on his international future.
"The hunger to make it to the national team seems to be back again," he told regional media on Saturday. "I see it as a new chapter in my struggle. Like in the past, my aim is to score heavily in domestic cricket and force my way back," said the man who dominated the shortest format like few others just two or three years ago.
The road back will be far from easy, for a variety of reasons. For now, though, Suryakumar seems to be enjoying this return to his roots. The facilities at the university campus, where the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is hosting matches, are decidedly spartan compared with the swanky Eden Gardens clubhouse, which is serving as the tournament's other venue amid a packed schedule.
But Suryakumar is not complaining. A video of him (see above) and Sarfaraz squatting on the floor of the university canteen, tucking into chapatis and mutton curry, has been doing the rounds on social media over the past few days.
The Suryakumar story, it seems, is far from over.