T20 World Cup: Ball in ICC's court as Bangladesh maintains hard line

It may be just two weeks before the Bangladesh men's cricket team leaves for the T20 World Cup in India from 26 January, but there is no end to the ongoing impasse in sight. While the cricketing fraternity waits eagerly for the ICC to make a formal announcement on the status of Bangladesh's matches by Monday-Tuesday, it appears that India's neighbour has toughened its stance about playing in India.

Cricket's global governing body ICC had, during backchannel talks with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), suggested two alternative venues: Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram in place of Kolkata and Mumbai, respectively, for league matches. However, BCB president Aminul Islam has gone on record to say the solution is not acceptable owing to the ‘’threat perception’’ to the visiting team, members of the media, and fans.

Speaking to local media, Asif Nazrul, the hardliner sports advisor to Bangladesh’s caretaker government, said on Monday: ‘’I already said India means India. We are talking about India: we did not say Kolkata. So our position is, if you change from Kolkata and give us another venue, then it can be Sri Lanka, no problem. I saw in the newspapers, I don't know whether it’s true or false, that Pakistan offered to host our matches. So it can be Pakistan, no problem. The United Arab Emirates, no problem.’’