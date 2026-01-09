T20 World Cup: Top Bangla cricketers on edge at ongoing impasse

There is growing apprehension among Bangladesh cricketers about their future — both professional and financial — if their board refuses to back down from its stance of not travelling to India for the ICC T20 World Cup. The ICC (International Cricket Council) and BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board), meanwhile, are trying to get themselves out of the tangle in the wake of an IPL (Indian Premier League) ban on Mustafizur Rehman thanks to the incensed political environment between the two neighbours.

The BCCI diktat to Kolkata Knight Riders last week to drop 'Fizz' from its roster was a kneejerk one, and it has expectedly cast its shadow on the T20 showpiece in India and Sri Lanka. There are less than three weeks to go for Liton Das & Co. to depart for India on 28 January, when they are initially supposed to be based out of Bengaluru to play two warm-up games against Namibia and Afghanistan before heading out to Kolkata to play their first three league games.

The word coming out of Bangladesh is that the ICC may make a formal announcement by late Friday or Saturday (10 January) as time is ticking, and the state of flux is not making official broadcasters Jio Hotstar happy either. This is the second occasion in just over a year when the run-up to a marquee ICC event (the earlier one being the ICC Champions Trophy) has been hampered by regional geopolitics in a climate where a hard fight was on to make ICC products marketable.