T20 World Cup: Did Sehwag show a lack of respect for Bangladesh cricket?

“If he (Shakib) was included in the squad for experience, we were not able to see it. At least spend some time at the wicket, it is not like you are (Matthew) Hayden or (Adam) Gilchrist who can play a pull shot off a short ball, you are just a player from Bangladesh. Play according to your standards. When you are not able to hook or pull, just play the strokes you know,’’ Sehwag said.

It's one thing for an expert to advise against impetuous strokes, but it’s quite another to pass a sweeping comment like "just a player from Bangladesh". The demands of the T20 format have frequently induced such strokes in the name of fearless cricket, something some of the biggest names of Indian cricket can also be accused of, and to pass a sweeping comment to play according to their standards was presumptuous.

Incidentally, Shakib’s all-round performance in the very next game against associates Netherlands (64 not out off 46 balls; 0/29) won him the player of the match and gave the Bangla Tigers a much-needed push to make the Super Eight.