T20 final: Samson in sublime form again as Abhishek gets his mojo back

The ICC T20 World Cup final 2026 could be remembered as the one when Sanju Samson carried on from where he had left off at Kolkata and Mumbai and Abhishek Sharma finally found his mojo back. A calculated assault by the two Indian openers set the tone of the match as they finished at a daunting total of 255 for five - the highest in a final ever - after being sent into bat by New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner.

It was not a cliché at all to say that the reigning champions actually toyed with the Kiwi attack, but the Black Caps have had a forgettable night so far at the cavernous Narendra Modi Stadium. If taking a call of bowling on a belter of a wicket with the prospects of dew looked presumptious, their normally disciplined bowling line-up looked like a bundle of nerves – especially seamers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson who kept on spraying all over in trying to land the wide yorkers.

No wonder, this allowed Abhishek to free his arms and he soon began to resemble the batter who was the nemesis of rival bowlers in the bilaterals over 2025 to earn the world No.1 batter’s ranking. He took his chances upfront with Jacob Duffy, the weak link among the pacers by picking him up over mid on and then mid wicket – and then came a trademark six over long off once it fell in his arc.