T20 World Cup: Harry Brook’s men must be ready to win ugly against Pakistan

It looks like an intriguing contest between Harry Brook’s England, who must be mentally getting ready to ‘win ugly’ against a spin-heavy Pakistan in the second Super Eight clash for both in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. The sluggish wicket at Pallekele in Sri Lanka, where spin will definitely come into play, will test the adaptability of the England batters, who must be on a high after starting the second round with a key win over the co-hosts.

History has largely favoured England, who lead the overall T20I head-to-head 21-9 and have won all three previous meetings against Pakistan in T20 World Cups, including the 2022 final. They have already won a bilateral series at the same venue against Lanka only a month back as well as their first Super Eight fixture, while this will be Pakistan’s first outing at the venue in the competition.

Speaking in the media interaction ahead of the game, England’s Liam Dawson admitted that Pakistan’s spin prowess is not dependant on Usman Tariq’s mystery spin alone. ‘’Obviously, they’re a very good team with some dangerous players and Tariq’s obviously a very good bowler. I’m sure the boys will do their homework... You know, it’s not all about Tariq. I think they’ve got a very well-rounded team as well. So we’re not going to just look at him, we’ll look at the whole team and see how we can nullify them,’’ he said.