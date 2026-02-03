T20 World Cup: How it helps Indian diaspora realise a dream

“I came to Italy when I was very young, and today I truly feel it is my home. Every cricketer grows up dreaming of playing in a World Cup, and being here now is honestly hard to put into words. What makes it even more special is that it is being played in India, where everything began for me.

‘’As a child, I dreamt of playing on international grounds, the same fields where great players compete, and today that dream has become reality. After so many sacrifices and so much hard work, I can only be grateful, and I want to enjoy every single moment of this experience,” Jaspreet told Times of India.

The case of off-spinner Aryan Dutt, who will turn out for The Netherlands, is no less fascinating. Dutt’s parents moved from India to the Netherlands before he was born. “I didn’t get a chance to return after the 2023 World Cup, so this makes it even more special. My family will be watching the game and, if time permits, I hope to go and see them too,” Aryan said.

The role play is not just limited to players, as the teams have Indian support staff members too. Former Mumbai cricketer Sulakshan Kulkarni is currently Oman’s deputy head coach. Having coached extensively in India’s domestic circuit, Kulkarni understands the depth of competition back home and sees that as the reason so many players eventually look beyond Indian shores.

“This has been happening for years. When players realise how difficult it is to break through in India, they start looking for opportunities elsewhere and nowadays, they are coming to that realisation much earlier. If representing another country gives them a chance to play at the Asia Cup or World Cup and earn a living, why wouldn’t they?” Kulkarni added.