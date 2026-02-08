India-Pak tie: Is there ray of hope for PCB U-turn after meeting with ICC?

A week after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that its team would not be playing India in the marquee T20 World Cup game on 15 February, there is a possibility that the match may happen after all.

Speculation is mounting as the PCB meets a two-member International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation this evening in Lahore at the time of writing this — along with Aminul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) — in an unprecedented show of ‘solidarity’ in front of cricket's world governing body.

The invitation to the BCB president underlines strong political overtones. Ever since Bangladesh was shown the door by ICC ahead of the World T20, Pakistan was vocal that the Tigers had been a victim of the ICC's ‘double standards’. After the Pakistan government had announced its decision on a selective boycott of the India game on 1 February, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif clarified that the stance was "in support" of Bangladesh, while team captain Salman Ali Agha referred to them as "brothers".

Meanwhile, the ICC had been maintaining a discreet silence about any possible punitive measures against the PCB and assigned Usman Khawaja, the long-serving ICC vice-chairman (who represents Singapore) on the board), for back channel communications. Khawaja, along with Pankaj Khimji of Oman, is believed to have been a key negotiator in trying to bring all parties to the discussion table by working the phone.