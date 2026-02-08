T20 World Cup: Mohammed Siraj believes in God’s plan after comeback

The sight of a tearful Mohammed Siraj, along with his teammates, is still vivid from TV screens the night Rohit Sharma & Co. ended a 13-year World Cup drought in Barbados in June 2024. However, the 31-year-old pace lynchpin of the Indian team had given up on hopes of an encore after being out of the T20 set-up for last 19 months — until a call from skipper 'Surya bhai' two days back changed everything.

The last-minute knee injury to Harshit Rana, sustained during the only warm-up game India played against South Africa, was a cruel one for the Delhi youngster, but it opened the doors for the second most experienced customer in India’s pace line-up in Mohammed Shami’s absence. An extremely religious person, Siraj called it ‘God’s plan’ and returned to duty with figures of 4-0-29-3 against the US as India began its title-defence with a nervy win on Saturday night.

There were no signs of rust, because though Siraj was not part of the five-match T20I series against the Kiwis, he was captaining Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy. Despite being in and out of white ball set-ups many a time, he didn’t try to do anything different with a new ball against an inexperienced US batting line-up, and struck the first blow quickly.