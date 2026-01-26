T20 World Cup: Pakistan decides to keep ICC waiting

Pakistan's entry into the ICC-Bangladesh stand off over the T20 World Cup has, over the past two days, escalated geopolitical tensions to another level. On Monday afternoon, the focus of the cricketing world shifted to the much publicised meeting between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi, interior minister and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which brought no categorical announcements.

The drift emanating from Pakistan is that it will eventually participate in the marquee event as there is ‘’too much at stake’’, but wants to show the cricketing establishment that it is doing so on its own terms. The former World T20 champions, whose league match against India on 15 February in Colombo will be the money-spinner of the tournament in case they don’t meet later, have a bargaining chip, and it will be interesting to see how the International Cricket Council (ICC) handles the tightrope.

In an X post following the meeting, Naqvi said: ‘’Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that final decision will be taken on Friday or next Monday.’’

This effectively means Pakistan wants to make cricket's global governing body wait until a maximum of 2 February for a decision — less than five days before the national team is scheduled to open its campaign against the Netherlands in Colombo on 7 February.