T20 World Cup: Ravi Shastri has a word of caution for defending champions

The countdown to the T20 World Cup at home has begun for defending champions India, and former head coach Ravi Shastri feels the pressure of playing at home could be one of the few impediments in the way of them becoming the first team to defend the title. Suryakumar Yadav & Co. begin their campaign against the US — who surprised in its World T20 bow at home in 2024 — in Mumbai on 7 February.

The shortest format had been India’s calling card ever since the World T20 triumph under Rohit Sharma, with a remarkable 32-5 win-loss record, while it has not lost any bilateral series or tournament. Compare that with stunning reverses at home in Tests against New Zealand and South Africa, along with the ODI series losses in Australia as well as to the Kiwis at home recently, and the current T20 team looks most settled and India's best bet.

“When you’re defending your title and you're playing at home, there is pressure and it comes from nowhere,” Shastri, a leading TV pundit, told ICC media. “You have a bad 15 minutes, a bad 10 minutes in a T20 game, it can decide the outcome of the game. And often, you lose those 10 minutes or 15 minutes because of pressure. So, it’s how India handles that pressure, the way they start the tournament. If they start well, even if there is a hiccup on the way, they have got depth in batting to pull them out of it.”