T20 World Cup 2026: India strong and ready, opening slot remains unsettled

Battle ready – that’s how one can sum up the Indian team as they tuned up for title-defence in the T20 World Cup starting in less than two weeks’ time. The way they decimated a well-prepared opposition like the Kiwis, particularly in last two games, to take an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the series shows they are now ticking all the boxes.

Just ponder this: Surya Kumar Yadav’s men have now won nine back-to-back T20I series since the Men in Blue’s World T20 win in 2024 and it won’t be an exaggeration to say that they will be the team to beat in the upcoming showpiece. At a time when Indian cricket is going through a flux after a humiliating Test series defeat at home to the Proteas and a rare ODI reverse to Kiwis, the shortest format is emerging as a face-saver.

True, there is a big difference between a bilateral series and the high pressure environment of a going into a World Cup as hosts and title favourites. It will be unrealistic to expect that the irrepressible Abhishek Sharma will be firing every day, but the welcome augury is that the skipper – a monster in this format not so long back – is striking the ball well again while the two-year break has brought the hunger back in Ishan Kishan. The welcome addition of Rinku Singh, whose easygoing demeanour belies his cricket sense, makes them better-prepared for days when they may be in a spot of bother.