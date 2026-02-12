T20 World Cup: Rejigged batting order, spinners make Caribbeans look sharp

The T20 World Cup is barely in its second week but West Indies, winners of the last T20 World Cup played on Indian soil in 2016, seem to have a plan in place after two wins from as many games. Not only are they in pole position to top Group C after humbling fancied England in Mumbai on Wednesday, 11 February, but the manner in which they went about their job serves as a warning for others.

In a topsy-turvy 2025, some of the lowest points for the multiple World T20 winners were a 3-0 drubbing by England and a series loss against Nepal, whom they will be playing next. If an explosive but brittle batting line-up had often been the reason behind their unpredictability, coach Darren Sammy and the team management have tried to maximise available resources by promoting Shimron Hetmyer to number three and an in-form Sherfane Rutherford to five, with the power of Rovman Powell and Jason Holder to follow in the lower order.

After a comfortable start against Scotland on the opening day of the competition, West Indies came up with a tactical move by bringing in the experienced Roston Chase — who held firm with a responsible 34 at number four — and beefed up the spin attack with left-arm Gudakesh Motie to end with two for 29.