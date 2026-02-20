T20 World Cup: Usman Tariq plays on Kiwi minds as Super Eight begins

The business end of the T20 World Cup gets going on Saturday with a Pakistan versus New Zealand clash in Colombo, but not without an underlying sense of irony. Pakistan, once known as a breeding ground for pace aces, will be banking on a four-pronged spin attack at the Premadasa Stadium, one which has been yielding dividends for them in a patchy campaign so far.

While Pakistan were subjected to a 61-run defeat to India in their only loss in the four group matches, their spinners did a commendable job right through. A fact which was acknowledged by New Zealand’s Mark Chapman ahead of the game on Friday: ‘’Usman Tariq has a pretty unique action with the way that he stops at the crease, so I mean that’s something to factor in. But for us, Pakistan has a number of really good spinners in their side, so each of them poses their own threat.

‘’So Pakistan’s one of the teams that we have played probably most frequently over the last years. So we are well aware of what they’re going to bring. For us, it’s just about making sure we’re really clear in the way that we want to play as a team.’’

The Kiwi batters, meanwhile, yet to hit the top gear in the ICC showpiece except for openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen who have three fifties between them. However, their middle-order colleagues have not been able to back them up sufficiently as the likes of Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell have struggled for consistency.