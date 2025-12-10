T20 World Cup: Will Jitesh Sharma be India’s go-to man behind stumps?

The wicketkeeper-batter’s spot in India’s T20I team has often been a musical chair of sorts, thanks to an embarrassment of riches. Jitesh Sharma, the explosive lower-order batter who equalled one of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s feats behind the stumps during India’s whopping 101-run win in the first T20I against the Proteas, has emerged as the go-to person for the upcoming T20 World Cup at home now.

The bandwagon has crisscrossed the country to Punjab on Wednesday, 10 December, as the teams face off at Mullanpur in Punjab on Thursday — the punishing schedule being nothing short of IPL standards. Sharma, no spring chicken at 32, will be back on duty at the expense of the more experienced Sanju Samson, who had to make way for Shubman Gill at the top of the order.

Samson’s loss has been Sharma’s gain as it’s difficult to find a role for the Malayali down the order, and the man currently in favour has been quick to play down any talk of competition between them. “I am very grateful that he is in the team and I am under him. He is like an elder brother,” said Sharma, who switched over from Vidarbha to Baroda for the current domestic season.

“Because of healthy competition, your talent comes out. It’s good for the team. Sanju bhai is out, and I am playing. He is a great player — one of the great players. If I have to compete with him and play shoulder to shoulder, I have to bring my A-game,” he added.