World T20: Is ban on online gaming squeezing broadcast purse strings?

The mega broadcast deals, which had been the golden egg laying goose for cricket since the turn of the millennium, are now showing the signs of an overheated market. A media report on streaming giants JioHotstar, which became a joint venture last year, planning a premature exit from the three-year media rights deal of ICC properties has thrown the telecast of the upcoming T20 World Cup early next year in jeopardy.

A report in The Economic Times on Monday says that JioHotstar’s hands are being forced as their losses from the ICC deal are expected to double from Rs 12, 319 crores in 2023-24 to an estimated figure of Rs 25,760 crores – with the World T20 last year in the US and Caribbean and the ICC Champions Trophy resulting in huge losses for the broadcasters. Any eventual pullout of the conglomerate, who had signed a $ 3 billion deal with the ICC for the 2024-27 cycle, will also send out a poor signal about the marketability of the sport.

While no official statement has been forthcoming on a high stakes issue as this, JioHotstar – who enjoy a near monopolistic lease of the cricket broadcast pie – has already issued a notice to ICC regarding their current position on the media rights. The Dubai-based world governing body has already started to look out for replacement options in this regard with the names of Sony, Amazon Netflix doing the rounds and the revised deal being reportedly valued at $2.4 billion for a three-year period between 2026 and 2029.