T20I series: Hardik Pandya, MVP of last World Cup, back to add value again
Seasoned allrounder’s presence adds balance to the XI as Men in Blue look to maintain hot streak in this format
An enduring image of India’s dramatic last-over win in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa was that of an emotional Hardik Pandya breaking down. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament revealed that he had been coping with a lot of stress on the personal front and hence vindicating the team’s faith — not to speak of ending India’s jinx of ICC silverware — was almost a cathartic experience for him.
At 32, the allrounder has moved on in life, and his return to the fold at a juncture when the Men in Blue are on the verge of beginning their tune-up for a title-defence at home early next year makes a major impact in terms of providing the right balance to the team. A quadriceps injury ruled him out of the high voltage Asia Cup final against Pakistan in September, forcing him to miss the white-ball tour of Australia which followed, and the home ODI series against South Africa as well.
Suryakumar Yadav’s men have 10 T20Is to play in the lead-up to the ICC showpiece event in February-March next year, and Yadav, Pandya’s colleague in Mumbai Indians, had no qualms in admitting what the latter brings to the table.
The T20I set-up has seen a major change from the one which triumphed in the Caribbean with three seniors — Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja — calling time on the shortest format. The coming of age of Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order and the addition of vice-captain Shubman Gill has given the team a new look but Pandya’s presence ensures quality and experience that someone like Shuvam Dube cannot provide.
Speaking ahead of the opening game of a five-match series against South Africa in the bustling city of Cuttack on Tuesday, Yadav — who could be on his home stretch as T20I captain — said: ‘’I think what you saw in the Asia Cup also, when Hardik was bowling with the new ball, he opened a lot of options and a lot of combinations for us with respect to the playing XI.
‘’That’s what he brings to the table. His experience, the way he has done really well in all the matches, all the good games, also, all the bigger games in ICC events. I think that experience will count a lot. His presence will definitely give a good balance to the side.’’
Pandya, who tested his match-fitness with two outings for Baroda in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, headed for Cuttack a day ahead of the team to hit the ground running. Gill, who was laid low by a freakish neck spasm at the beginning of the Test series against the Proteas in Kolkata, was ruled out for nearly three weeks and was seen striking the ball well again at the Barabati Stadium nets. ‘’Right now, both of them look healthy and fit,’’ Yadav said.
’’Our 2026 T20 World Cup preparation began right after we won the T20 World Cup in 2024... Our preparation is similar. The preparation started after the World T20 last year got over. Since then, we have been trying new things and everything is working for us,’’ Yadav said in his usual disarming fashion.
An overwhelming win percentage in T20Is, both at home and abroad (17 wins and three losses) since the last T20 World Cup has ensured that the composition of the squad remains intact, with a problem of plenty often forcing proven customers like Sanju Samson out of the squad. This begs the question whether Gill needs to be exposed in the shortest format at all, albeit with a bigger plan to make him the all-format captain, but then that’s Indian cricket for you.
‘’I feel in the last 5-6 series which we have played, we have tried and played with a similar combination. We have not changed too much... Everything is going well. We want to continue the same way,’’ Yadav said. Aiden Markram’s men, with tons of experience about Indian conditions thanks to the likes of David Miller, may have other ideas...
Catch the Match
India vs South Africa
First T20I at Cuttack, 9 Dec 2025
Start: 7.00 pm IST
