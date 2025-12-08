T20I series: Hardik Pandya, MVP of last World Cup, back to add value again

An enduring image of India’s dramatic last-over win in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa was that of an emotional Hardik Pandya breaking down. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament revealed that he had been coping with a lot of stress on the personal front and hence vindicating the team’s faith — not to speak of ending India’s jinx of ICC silverware — was almost a cathartic experience for him.

At 32, the allrounder has moved on in life, and his return to the fold at a juncture when the Men in Blue are on the verge of beginning their tune-up for a title-defence at home early next year makes a major impact in terms of providing the right balance to the team. A quadriceps injury ruled him out of the high voltage Asia Cup final against Pakistan in September, forcing him to miss the white-ball tour of Australia which followed, and the home ODI series against South Africa as well.

Suryakumar Yadav’s men have 10 T20Is to play in the lead-up to the ICC showpiece event in February-March next year, and Yadav, Pandya’s colleague in Mumbai Indians, had no qualms in admitting what the latter brings to the table.

The T20I set-up has seen a major change from the one which triumphed in the Caribbean with three seniors — Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja — calling time on the shortest format. The coming of age of Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order and the addition of vice-captain Shubman Gill has given the team a new look but Pandya’s presence ensures quality and experience that someone like Shuvam Dube cannot provide.