T20I series: Men in Blue look for a final tune-up before World Cup title-defence

The aura of invincibility at home is something which Indian cricket has generally prided itself on, but perhaps not any longer. The last year-and-a-half has seen it take a number of dents in the more demanding formats: Tests and now ODIs, and it’s left to the T20 outfit to salvage pride against the Kiwis.

The timing of the five-match series, beginning at Nagpur on Wednesday, gives it a major context than the run-of-the-mill bilateral jousts. The reigning World T20 champions get a chance to sharpen their preparations for title defence against a worthy opponent in familiar conditions. It’s almost ironical that India’s T20 team wears the most settled look among three formats and a comprehensive series win here could just be the antidote that their legion of fans are looking for.

No offence, but it’s perhaps fair to say that Gautam Gambhir’s forte is his understanding of the white-ball game — more so the shortest format and hence expectations will be sky-high in the World Cup at home. The head coach and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have been two of the most vilified persons for the past year for a variety of reasons, be it being held responsible for creating a dressing room ethos where the senior players are seen as a liability rather than an asset, indulge in chopping and changing which reflected the duo’s own lack of vision, especially in Tests.