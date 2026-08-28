Takes one moment of foolishness to lose a Test: Ashwin hits out at Pant

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned Rishabh Pant’s shot selection and decision-making during the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, saying the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter has yet to live up to the expectations placed on him.

Backed by the Indian team management for the wicketkeeper’s role in the two-Test series, Pant scored 168 runs, including two half-centuries. But his aggressive approach and shot selection continued to invite scrutiny, with Ashwin making it clear that he expects more from a player who has now played more than 50 Tests.

“My expectation from Rishabh Pant hasn’t been fulfilled till now. I am very sorry. Sonal Dinusha had his strike rate up there. But the difference is high-risk options. When you have the game in your hand, these are all statements: ‘That’s how Rishabh plays.’ It is about what your team needs,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket last year, argued that Pant’s attacking style cannot become an excuse for poor decision-making, particularly when a Test is at a critical juncture.

“Rishabh played a class knock in Sydney and Brisbane, but you couldn’t have won that match without Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur. It takes 11 cricketers to build a Test and win it in the last session of the game, but it takes only one moment of foolishness to lose a Test,” he said.

Ashwin also rejected comparisons between Pant and former India opener Virender Sehwag and Australia great Adam Gilchrist, two players renowned for their aggressive approach in Test cricket.