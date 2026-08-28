Takes one moment of foolishness to lose a Test: Ashwin hits out at Pant
Former India spinner says Pant’s ‘once-in-a-generation’ tag cannot excuse poor decisions, urges him to take responsibility
Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned Rishabh Pant’s shot selection and decision-making during the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, saying the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter has yet to live up to the expectations placed on him.
Backed by the Indian team management for the wicketkeeper’s role in the two-Test series, Pant scored 168 runs, including two half-centuries. But his aggressive approach and shot selection continued to invite scrutiny, with Ashwin making it clear that he expects more from a player who has now played more than 50 Tests.
“My expectation from Rishabh Pant hasn’t been fulfilled till now. I am very sorry. Sonal Dinusha had his strike rate up there. But the difference is high-risk options. When you have the game in your hand, these are all statements: ‘That’s how Rishabh plays.’ It is about what your team needs,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.
Ashwin, who retired from international cricket last year, argued that Pant’s attacking style cannot become an excuse for poor decision-making, particularly when a Test is at a critical juncture.
“Rishabh played a class knock in Sydney and Brisbane, but you couldn’t have won that match without Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur. It takes 11 cricketers to build a Test and win it in the last session of the game, but it takes only one moment of foolishness to lose a Test,” he said.
Ashwin also rejected comparisons between Pant and former India opener Virender Sehwag and Australia great Adam Gilchrist, two players renowned for their aggressive approach in Test cricket.
“I am just talking about the times when these chances are being taken when the game is on the line. I love Rishabh the player. It is about playing situations in this format,” he said. “Sehwag and Gilchrist played high brand of cricket, but these two don’t get edged out while dancing down to Marco Jansen when your team is trailing by 500 runs. Don’t place these marketing lines in front of me ever again.”
Ashwin was equally critical of the notion that Pant deserves special backing because he is considered a 'once-in-a-generation' player. He said the same level of faith should be extended to other young Indian players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, while urging Pant to shoulder greater responsibility given his experience.
“Don’t give one player special treatment. This once-in-a-generation player backing, then give it to everyone. Jaiswal is also such a player,” Ashwin said. “All I’m saying, Rishabh, is that he is experienced; he has played 50 Tests. He needs to take responsibility. Don’t come up with this ‘once-in-a-generation’ argument. It is because of his decision-making that he’s not playing the other two formats. The day you tell him the truth, he will be an all-format player for India.”
Ashwin’s remarks come after Pant’s 168-run outing against Sri Lanka, where he made two fifties. For Ashwin, Pant’s ability is not in question; rather, it is the timing of his aggression that needs to change. “I love Rishabh the player,” he said, while insisting that the wicketkeeper-batter must learn to distinguish between playing his natural game and playing according to what the situation demands in Test cricket.
With PTI inputs